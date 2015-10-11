La newsletter FinTech (11 oct 2015)

LoopPay infiltré : Samsung Pay en danger ? « LoopPay, société spécialisée dans la technologie NFC, a subit une cyberattaque durant plusieurs mois. Or, il s'agit d'une filiale de Samsung, à l'origine de la technologie d'émulation de cartes à bande magnétique intégrée à Samsung Pay. «

Blockchain est la nouvelle technologie de rupture et pas seulement pour la finance « Pourquoi tout le monde, de Barclays à Orange en passant par le Nasdaq, investit dans la technologie Blockchain, clé de voà»te de la cryptomonnaie Bitcoin ? «

Banker Beware: Meet the FinTech Insurgents « Next generation financial technology startups discuss market disruption. Bloomberg's Joe Weisenthal speaks with Renaud Laplanche, Founder and CEO of Lending Club and Hank Uberoi, CEO and Executive Director of Earthport. »

5 Mistakes You Should Avoid When Starting A FinTech Company: Lessons From A FinTech CEO « Even though I worked at a bank for years before founding Coinsetter in late 2012, it’s incredible how little I ultimately knew about how banks and financial institutions work behind the scenes. »

Santander InnoVentures investit 4 millions de dollars dans la FinTech Ripple « Ripple, une start-up américaine qui développe des technologies de paiement, vient de lever 4 millions de dollars auprès de Santander InnoVentures, un fonds de 100 millions de dollars lancé par la banque espagnole pour investir dans les FinTech. »

Fintech Fundings: 22 Companies Raise $590 Million Week Ending Oct 9 « The fourth quarter began with a burst of funding: $585 million (including $254 million in debt) raised across 22 companies worldwide. The total included 4 Finovate and/or FinDEVr alums: CardFlight ($4.2 million), Ripple ($4 million), Praesidio ($3.1 million) and Spreedly ($500,000). »

European rulemakers put big data under the microscope « European supervisory authorities are to undertake a review of the use of big data to profile and target consumers by the bloc’s major banking groups. »

London fintech investment in first three quarters surpasses 2014 total « Venture Capital investment into London’s booming fintech industry in the first nine months of the year has already eclipsed the sums raised throughout 2014, according to data from London & Partners. »

Barclays and Google for Work launch pilot lending programme for UK SMEs « Barclays and Google for Work (GfW) have collaborated to invest in fast-growing UK partners by launching a pilot lending programme »

China launches cross-border payment system « China’s cross-border interbank payments system, established as a yuan-based alternative to the interbank Swift network, has launched with 11 domestic banks and eight foreign institutions onboard »

La Suisse, futur paradis de la FinTech ? « Tandis que le Royaume-Uni a entamé sa mue il y a plus de deux ans, c’est désormais la Suisse qui réfléchit à un allègement de la réglementation applicable aux acteurs émergents de la FinTech, au moins le temps de les laisser prendre leur envol. L’objectif ? Maintenir la compétitivité historique du pays dans le secteur financier. »

Barclays takes fintech accelerator to South Africa; Israel next up « Barclays Bank is taking its fintech accelerator programme to South Africa, extending its search for entrepreneurial startups to emerging economies on the African sub-continent. »

Le marché des Fintech en Angleterre « Le marché anglais est la principale place des Fintech en Europe, puisque Londres peut être considérée, avec New York, comme leur centre de gravité. Mais l'Irlande accueille également de nombreuses start-ups sur son territoire. »

KPMG lance une coopération exclusive dans le domaine de la FinTech « Avec la plate-forme en ligne Matchi.biz, KPMG a scellé une coopération exclusive et renforce ainsi ses services de conseil à destination des instituts financiers. Les clients accèdent à un vaste réseau de prestataires internationaux de FinTech et de centres d'innovation. »

Top 13 Predictions for the Future of Banking « 2020 isn't as far away as it used to be (to paraphrase Yogi), but the answers show that respondents expect significant changes in the coming five years. (Well, except one guy — see #13 below.) Unsurprisingly, the answers don't all agree. »

European Parliament adopts European Commission proposal to create safer and more innovative European payments « The European Commission welcomes today’s adoption by the European Parliament of the revised Directive on Payment Services (PSD2). This new law, proposed by the European Commission in July 2013, enhances consumer protection, promotes innovation and improves the security of payment services. PSD2 is the latest in a series of laws recently adopted by the EU in order to provide for modern, efficient and cheap payment services and to enhance protection for European consumers and businesses. »